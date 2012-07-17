VIENNA, July 17 Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG named Stephan Koren as chief executive on Tuesday, picking the top choice of finance minister Maria Fekter to head the Austrian lender after a state bailout.

Koren, 54 and a former executive of Austrian lender BAWAG PSK, will take up his new role on Sept. 1, Volksbanken said on Tuesday.

It also named Rainer Borns as chief operating officer.

In April, Austria took a 43 percent stake in the lender as part of a rescue that cost the state more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.

"Austrian taxpayers have supported VBAG and they have a right to expect that measures necessary for a successful future will be implemented," Koren said.

He said he shared the government's priorities of having the bank sector provide sufficient financing to support economic growth while generating the highest possible returns from its VBAG stake.

The bank, which made a first-quarter profit of 22 million euros, has been paring back activities and selling non-core assets in a bid to return to health after a 2011 loss.

The bank's new leaders have to knock the lender back into shape, perhaps by arranging a tie-up with a stronger partner.

Hans Joerg Schelling, a management consultant and former conservative member of parliament, was elected chairman of Volksbanken in April.

Impairments on businesses in eastern Europe, losses on Greek debt and other bad loans hammered Volksbanken, which failed last year's European stress tests and lost 1.35 billion euros in 2011.

Its regional banks owners also injected fresh funds to keep a majority stake in VBAG. The shake-up curtailed the roles of other shareholders DZ Bank, Ergo and Raiffeisen Zentralbank.

The new OVAG leadership faces a daunting task to get the lender back on its feet as the flagship for the network of five dozen regional banks bound by a mutual liability pact. ($1 = 0.8188 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)