VIENNA Oct 21 Ailing Austrian lender
Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI is in advanced talks to
sell its 25 percent stake in insurer Victoria Versicherung to
majority owner Ergo VICGn.UL, the Wirtschaftsblatt paper
reported, citing unnamed sources.
Ergo, a unit of Germany's Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), has long
been keen to take over Victoria completely but now sees the
chance given Volksbanken's need to strengthen its balance sheet
by divesting assets, the paper said on Friday.
No one was immediately available for comment at Volksbanken,
Austria's fourth-largest bank which failed this year's European
stress test.
Wirtschaftsblatt said Ergo would continue to distribute
products via the Volksbanken branch network. Last year it took
in 230 million euros ($315 million) in premiums, it said.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
