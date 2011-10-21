VIENNA Oct 21 Ailing Austrian lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI is in advanced talks to sell its 25 percent stake in insurer Victoria Versicherung to majority owner Ergo VICGn.UL, the Wirtschaftsblatt paper reported, citing unnamed sources.

Ergo, a unit of Germany's Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), has long been keen to take over Victoria completely but now sees the chance given Volksbanken's need to strengthen its balance sheet by divesting assets, the paper said on Friday.

No one was immediately available for comment at Volksbanken, Austria's fourth-largest bank which failed this year's European stress test.

Wirtschaftsblatt said Ergo would continue to distribute products via the Volksbanken branch network. Last year it took in 230 million euros ($315 million) in premiums, it said. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)