VIENNA, Oct 18 Fitch Ratings put Austrian banking group Volksbanken-Verbund's (VB-Verbund) 'bb+' viability rating on rating watch negative on Tuesday, citing concerns about flagship lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG (OeVAG) OTVVp.VI.

Austria's fourth-biggest bank, which failed a stress test this year, said last week it would post a 2011 loss, form a mutual liability pact with its regional bank shareholders, and not repay a tranche of state aid due this year.

Fitch said OeVAG "continues to face material challenges in relation to its capital position, risk profile and business model, despite considerable deleveraging efforts since 2008".

It said it could downgrade VB-Verbund's viability rating by more than one notch once it had assessed prospects for the group's capital position, financial strength and business model.

Fitch said net profit generated at its regional bank owners would probably not offset OeVAG's expected group loss of around 500 million euros ($690 million) this year.

Fitch had in July flagged concerns about OeVAG's ability to strengthen core capital. On Tuesday it cited the postponement of announced measures to bolster OeVAG's balance sheet at a time of rising capital needs for European banks.

Of these, only the planned sale of its eastern European arm Volksbank International to Russia's Sberbank this year was still on track, Fitch noted.

It welcomed OeVAG's plan to reorganise group structure along the lines of Dutch lender Rabobank, which it said was "likely to strengthen corporate governance, risk management control and consolidated supervision". ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Will Waterman)