VIENNA Aug 25 Oesterreichische Volksbanken's OTVVp.VI first-half net profit was nearly wiped out by writedowns on Greek assets, leading the Austrian lender to cancel its dividend.

Volksbanken said on Thursday net profit fell 97 percent to 500,000 euros ($720,000). It had been due to report on Friday and did not give a reason for the early release.

Volksbanken said it took a 17 million euro hit on Greek assets defined as 'available for sale' and a 7 million writedown on papers in the 'held to maturity' category.

"A payment or a full payment on dividend-carrying securities (shares and participation capital) in 2012 for the 2011 business year is unlikely from today´s viewpoint," it said.

Russian lender Sberbank agreed to buy Volksbanken's eastern European arm VBI earlier this year, just ahead of a European bank stress test which the Austrian lender failed.

Volksbanken said on Thursday the deal should close by the end of the year and it still planned to repay 300 million euros state aid by the end of 2011. ($1 = 0.694 euro) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Dan Lalor)