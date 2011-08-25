* Writedowns wreck H1 profit at No 4 Austrian lender

By Angelika Gruber

VIENNA, Aug 25 Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI, the Vienna-based lender that failed European stress tests this year, said it is unlikely to pay a 2011 dividend, raising prospects it could be the third Austrian bank to be nationalised.

Austria pumped 1 billion euros ($1.44 billion) of non-voting capital into Volksbanken during the financial crisis and can convert state aid into equity if the bank fails to pay a 2011 dividend.

The finance ministry said this was not planned at this stage.

Writedowns on Greek assets obliterated the bank's first-half net profit, which fell 97 percent to 500,000 euros. It brought forward results that had been due on Friday.

The country's fourth-biggest bank said it took a 17 million euro hit on Greek assets defined as available for sale and a 7 million writedown on paper held to maturity.

Citing the tough economic environment and the slow pace of asset sales, it said "a payment or a full payment on dividend-carrying securities (shares and participation capital) in 2012 for the 2011 business year is unlikely from today´s viewpoint."

Austria's finance ministry said it was reviewing its options should Volksbanken OTTVp.VI be unable to make a payout and said it would do what was best for taxpayers.

"There could be a time when it would make sense to make use of this (conversion) right but at the moment we are not considering making use of it," a ministry spokesman said.

Austrian financial watchdog FMA said it had been in contact with Volksbanken on Wednesday and was confident the bank would continue to implement steps to bolster its capital base as agreed.

This included the planned sale of its VBI eastern European arm to Russia's Sberbank , announced in July.

Volksbanken said on Thursday the deal should close by the end of the year as planned and it still intended to repay 300 million euros of state aid by the end of 2011.

Volksbanken earlier forecast it would make more than 100 million euros profit after tax in 2011 and subsequent years, but Chief Executive Gerald Wenzel acknowledged his bank could miss that target this year.

Its plan to shore up its balance sheet further by selling a 6 percent stake in Raiffeisen Zentralbank to Raiffeisen's owners was on hold while the owners awaited clarity on new capital regulations, he added.

Austria had to step in to nationalise Volksbanken's Kommunalkredit unit in 2008 and took over Hypo Alpe Adria -- then a unit of BayernLB -- in 2009 to avoid a collapse that could have shaken central and eastern Europe.

Volksbanken's thinly traded participation certificates slipped 2 percent to 130.35 euros. ($1 = 0.694 euro) (Additional reporting by Sylvia Westall and Michael Shields; Editing by David Cowell)