VIENNA, Sept 21 Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG OTVVp.VI does not expect to make 2011 payments on hybrid or supplementary capital, Austria's fourth-largest bank said, which could suggest it is set for a loss amid an "increasingly difficult economic environment".

The Vienna-based lender that failed European stress tests this year had already said in August it was unlikely to pay a dividend on shares or non-voting participation capital, raising prospects it could be nationalised. It has not paid dividends since 2008.

Austria pumped 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) into the bank during the financial crisis and can convert state aid into equity if the lender fails to pay a 2011 dividend, an option Finance Minister Maria Fekter says she would rather not pursue.

The bank had said late on Tuesday it was now unlikely to pay out as well on "profit-related instruments" such as hybrid capital and supplementary capital.

It would continue to service debt held by its regional bank owners or their clients, a spokesman said.

It cited the main reasons for this as the deteriorating economic environment which was hitting the valuation of its Romanian business, the sale of stakes and "potential additional financial burdens (e.g. measures by the Hungarian government with respect to foreign currency loans)".

It was referring to Budapest's controversial plan to let retail borrowers repay foreign-currency loans at below-market exchange rates, forcing banks to absorb losses on the loans.

The bank declined to make further comment.

There were no trades in Volksbanken's illiquid shares by 0940 GMT.

It had originally aimed to make a profit of more than 100 million euros this year, but barely eked out a first-half profit after writing down the value of Greek assets.

Volksbanken is in the process of selling its eastern European arm VBI to Russia's Sberbank as part of a campaign to divest non-core businesses and shore up its stretched balance sheet. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)