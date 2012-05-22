* Volksbanken, Investkredit offer to buy back securities

* Move could generate profit of up to 180 million euros

* Offer ends June 11 (Adds VBAG comment and details)

VIENNA, MAY 22 - Austrian lender Volksbanken (OeVAG) and its Investkredit Bank (IK) affiliate offered to buy back 300 million euros ($383 million) of hybrid securities in a move that could raise 180 million euros to shore up OeVAG's balance sheet.

The offer, announced on Tuesday and running until June 11, covers 250 million euros in preferred securities issued by OeVAG and 50 million by IK.

The offer price for securities issued by OeVAG is 39 percent of face value. For securities issued by IK, it is 39.25 percent.

Investors who take up the offer will also get 10 euros per 1,000 nominal of OeVAG securities in return for consenting to amended terms and conditions of the securities. For IK securities, it is 7.50 euros.

OeVAG said in a statement the offer prices featured a premium of close to 10 percentage points on current market prices and were subject to restrictions by the European Competition Authority.

BNP Paribas and Citigroup Global Markets got the mandate to arrange the tender offers.

($1 = 0.7832 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Hulmes)