VIENNA Nov 9 Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI, an Austrian lender that failed this year's bank stress test, will cut its staff by half as it reduces costs and shuts down operations, the Kurier newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Citing unidentified sources, the paper said layoffs among the bank's 1,000 staff would start this year and continue through 2013 as the country's fourth-biggest lender scales back lending to large customers and property businesses.

A bank spokeswoman said staff reductions were a logical result of the bank's announced plans to focus on its core business and declined to give detail before it informs staff in the weeks ahead. "The numbers in Kurier are exaggerated," she said.

Vienna-based Volksbanken has said it will post a 2011 loss and reorganise to shore up its balance sheet. It aims to form a mutual liability association with its main regional bank shareholders.

The plan -- modelled on Dutch lending cooperative Rabobank -- would let Volksbanken consolidate the regional banks' capital while keeping them separate entities, allowing it to avoid having to tap more Austrian state aid.

The European Banking Authority, which has been carrying out regional stress tests on banks, has said Volksbanken needed 972 million euros ($1.3 billion) extra capital.

Volksbanken said this could change because of its restructuring plan. ($1 = 0.724 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)