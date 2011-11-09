VIENNA Nov 9 Oesterreichische Volksbanken
OTVVp.VI, an Austrian lender that failed this year's bank
stress test, will cut its staff by half as it reduces costs and
shuts down operations, the Kurier newspaper reported on
Wednesday.
Citing unidentified sources, the paper said layoffs among
the bank's 1,000 staff would start this year and continue
through 2013 as the country's fourth-biggest lender scales back
lending to large customers and property businesses.
A bank spokeswoman said staff reductions were a logical
result of the bank's announced plans to focus on its core
business and declined to give detail before it informs staff in
the weeks ahead. "The numbers in Kurier are exaggerated," she
said.
Vienna-based Volksbanken has said it will post a 2011 loss
and reorganise to shore up its balance sheet. It aims to form a
mutual liability association with its main regional bank
shareholders.
The plan -- modelled on Dutch lending cooperative Rabobank
-- would let Volksbanken consolidate the regional banks' capital
while keeping them separate entities, allowing it to avoid
having to tap more Austrian state aid.
The European Banking Authority, which has been carrying out
regional stress tests on banks, has said Volksbanken needed 972
million euros ($1.3 billion) extra capital.
Volksbanken said this could change because of its
restructuring plan.
($1 = 0.724 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)