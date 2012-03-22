VIENNA, March 22 Ailing Austrian lender
Volksbanken AG, in which the state is about to take a
stake of up to 49 percent, will get new management after losing
nearly 1.4 billion euros ($1.85 billion) last year, a source
close to the situation said.
The plan is for the government and the lender's regional
bank owners to name two members each to the management board
before the annual shareholder meeting on April 26, the source
said.
Austrian media have named former BAWAG PSK executive Stephan
Koren as a potential successor for Volksbanken Chief Executive
Gerald Wenzel, whose contract ends next month.
Under Austrian accounting rules, Volksbanken posted an
unconsolidated 2011 loss of nearly 1.4 billion euros, the source
said. The bank said in November it would lose at least 10
percent more than the 900 million to 1.05 billion it had
forecast only a month before.
Impairments on business in eastern Europe, losses on Greek
debt and bad loans hammered Volksbanken, once Austria's
fourth-biggest bank, which failed last year's European stress
tests.
The bank declined to comment.
The bank's looming loss and slow pace of restructuring
prompted Austria last month to launch a rescue that will cost
the state more than 1 billion euros in writedowns, fresh capital
and guarantees.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields;
Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)