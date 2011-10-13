VIENNA Oct 13 Austria's Oesterreichische
Volksbanken OTVVp.VI plans to form a mutual liability
association with its main regional bank shareholders in a
reorganisation that will strengthen its capital, three sources
familiar with the matter said.
The supervisory board of the Vienna-based bank that failed
this year's European stress test was meeting on Thursday evening
to address the plan, the owner and supervisory sources said. If
approved, it would let Volksbanken consolidate the regional
banks' capital and prevent the necessity for more state aid.
Volksbanken declined to comment.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber)