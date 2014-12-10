BRIEF-Zhong Zhu Healthcare Holding to sell 70 pct stake in real estate unit at 317 mln yuan
* Says it will sell 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary at 317 million yuan to a Zhuhai-based landscaping works company
VIENNA Dec 10 Part-nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG and its partners have agreed to sell their Romanian business to Banca Transilvania, Volksbanken said on Wednesday.
Volksbanken gave no financial details in a statement that said the deal was set to close in the first half of 2015 pending regulatory approval.
Volksbanken had to sell the business, in which it holds 51 percent, under a revamp mandated by the European Commission in return for allowing state aid. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Poland has opened books on a dual-tranche euro issue, according to a lead.
* Mandates banks for arranging meetings with investors for the purpose of Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Sustainable Bond issuance