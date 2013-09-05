VIENNA, Sept 5 Part-nationalised Austrian lender
Volksbanken AG has hired KPMG to advise on
the sale of its bank business in Malta as part of an EU-mandated
revamp, it said on Thursday.
Volksbanken has to sell Volksbank Malta Ltd and a 51 percent
stake in its deconsolidated Romanian banking business - which it
has entirely written down - by the end of 2015, as well as its
50 percent stake in VB Leasing International by the end of 2014.
Volksbank Malta Ltd (VB Malta) made a net profit of 2.2
million euros ($2.9 million) last year on total assets of about
540 million euros. It has a loan book of about 110 million euros
with retail and corporate customers.
Volksbanken said it would carve out the Malta unit's
international finance syndication business before the sale.