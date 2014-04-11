BRIEF-Aldar Properties to invest 1.9 bln dirhams in recurring revenue assets
* To invest AED 1.9 billion in recurring revenue assets on Yas and Reem Islands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, April 11 Austria's part-nationalised Volksbanken AG has sold its Volksbank Malta unit to Mediterranean Bank, it said on Friday, giving no financial details.
After carving out its international business last year, the Maltese business has total assets worth around 150 million euros ($208 million), Volksbanken said in a statement.
The contract was signed on Friday and closing of the deal will take place after regulatory approval, it added. KPMG Corporate Finance and the Schoenherr law firm advised Volksbanken, it said. ($1=0.7204 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* To invest AED 1.9 billion in recurring revenue assets on Yas and Reem Islands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIGALI, March 21 Rwanda's initial public offering of a 19.81 percent stake in I&M Bank attracted solid demand by investors, with the subscription rate at 209 percent, the finance ministry said on Monday. (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BEIJING, March 21 China this year may publish rules on outbound investment by Chinese firms that would spell out the sectors in which investing is encouraged and those where it is restricted, state media reported on Tuesday.