VIENNA Feb 27 Minority shareholders backed by Austrian officials have blocked a plan to spin off healthy assets at Austria's Volksbanken AG into a new entity, majority owned by its core regional bank investors, two sources close to the matter said.

That means it was back to the original plan on Monday for Volksbanken (OeVAG) - the ailing lender that failed last year's European stress tests and which foresees selling or winding down its non-core assets in the medium term.

The bank, which this month sold its eastern European arm VBI to Russia's Sberbank in a drive to shrink back to health, now needs help to strengthen its balance sheet.

"It won't work without state aid," one financial source close to the situation said, adding that the more than 60 regional banks who own a majority also need to contribute. They were meeting on Monday to discuss the situation.

Volksbanken declined to comment.

Under the rejected plan, the regional Volksbanks would have held a 51 percent stake in a "good" bank spun off from OeVAG.

Minority owners DZ Bank Group, Ergo and Raiffeisen Zentralbank would have been left with their stakes in the remaining "bad" bank, which triggered their opposition, the sources said.

OeVAG had originally said in December it would wind down or sell non-core units and cut around 250 jobs.

Its non-core division was to include its large-customer business, its Romania unit, Volksbank Leasing International and Volksbank Malta.

Vienna-based Volksbanken had initially aimed to form a mutual liability association with its regional bank shareholders. The plan - modeled on Dutch lending cooperative Rabobank - would let it consolidate the regional banks' capital while keeping them as separate entities.

Volksbanken has been trying to use asset sales to shore up its balance sheet and comply with Basel III capital rules.

But it got less than it wanted for selling VBI to Sberbank and has been unable to sell its minority stake in peer Raiffeisen Zentralbank as planned.

Volksbanken's failure to start repaying 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in state capital it got in 2009 gives Austria the right to convert aid into equity and nationalise a third bank, a step Finance Minister Maria Fekter says she would prefer not to take. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)