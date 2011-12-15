(Adds details and background)

VIENNA Dec 15 Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG, the Austrian bank that failed this year's European stress test, will wind down or sell non-core units and cut around 250 jobs to shore up its balance sheet, it said on Thursday.

Chief Executive Gerald Wenzel said after a supervisory board meeting that the moves helped prepare the Austria's fourth-largest bank for a new business model.

"We have pooled the business units that will no longer be part of our core business in a separate division. This way, we will have fewer assets in future, thus shortening the assets side of our balance sheet and strengthening capitalisation," he added in a statement.

Its new non-core division will include its large-customer business and some other operations to be wound down over the medium term.

It also assigned its Romania business, Volksbank Leasing International and Volksbank Malta to the non-core division.

"These subsidiaries will not be a part of core business under the new strategy and are set to be sold depending on the market situation," it added.

The cuts will reduce staff around 20 percent over two years.

Vienna-based Volksbanken aims to form a mutual liability association with its main regional bank shareholders. The plan -- modeled on Dutch lending cooperative Rabobank -- would let it consolidate the regional banks' capital while keeping them separate entities, allowing it to avoid more state aid.

Volksbanken has been trying to use asset sales to shore up its balance sheet and comply with Basel III capital rules.

But it got less than it wanted for selling its VBI Eastern European arm to Russia's Sberbank and has been unable to sell its minority stake in peer Raiffeisen Zentralbank as planned.

Volksbanken's failure to start repaying 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion) in state capital gives Austria the right to convert aid into equity and nationalise a third bank, a step Finance Minister Maria Fekter says she would prefer not to take.

Regional banks own 60.8 percent of Volksbanken. Germany's DZ Bank Group owns 23.4 percent, Victoria Group 9.4 percent and Raiffeisen Zentralbank 5.7 percent.

Volksbanken needs around 1 billion euros to get its core tier one capital ratio to 9 percent by mid-2012, a figure regulators see as pro forma given its sweeping restructuring campaign.

