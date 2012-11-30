(Adds details and background)

VIENNA Nov 30 Part state-owned Austrian lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG (VBAG) is bracing for a 2013 operating loss as it battles to shrink its way back to health, it said on Friday.

"Operative results of VBAG Group based on IFRS will be clearly negative in 2012 and most likely in 2013 as well," it said in a statement.

It said it would post a 2012 consolidated group profit of hundreds of millions of euros but only due to one-off accounting factors.

It had a group profit before taxes of 642 million euros ($835 million) in the first three quarters and profit after taxes and non-controlling interests of 599 million, it said.

Volksbanken had said this month it would post a 2012 net loss of less than 100 million euros under local accounting rules and expected to skip coupon payments for the next two years on state aid it got in the financial crisis.

Austria took a 43 percent stake in the lender in April as part of a rescue that cost the state more than 1 billion euros in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.

The government has said it will run bigger public deficits than hoped this year and in 2013 as the economy performs less well than expected and aid for its struggling banks eats into state finances.

The bank on Friday cited discrepancies between accounting rules for writing down the value of non-voting participation capital under domestic standards for the main entity and the international rules used for group results.

The European Commission has ordered the group to divest or wind down non-core assets. "Due the difficult economic environment and the resulting haircuts on the run-down portfolio this will affect results," it said.

Its tier I capital ratio in relation to total risk rose by 0.9 percentage points from the end of 2011 to 9.7 percent at the end of September.

"It is to be expected that until the end of the year capital ratios will decline," it added.

($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Mark Potter)