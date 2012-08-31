ALPBACH, Austria Aug 31 Partly nationalised Austrian lender Volksbanken AG tripled first-half profit before tax to 49 million euros ($61.2 million) as it tries to shrink back to health.

The bank said group net profit doubled to 14 million as risk provisions and administrative costs fell.

It reported its tier 1 capital ratio rose to 11.3 percent at the end of June from 8.8 percent at the end of 2011 as recapitalisation measures kicked in.

Its balance sheet shrank by 10.6 billion euros from the end of 2011 to 30.5 billion at the end of June, primarily as a result of the sale of its eastern European arm VBI.

In April, Austria took a 43 percent stake in the lender as part of a rescue that cost the state more than 1 billion euros in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.

The bank has been paring back activities and selling non-core assets.

Impairments on businesses in eastern Europe, losses on Greek debt and other bad loans hammered Volksbanken, which failed last year's European stress tests and lost 1.35 billion euros in 2011.

Its regional banks owners also injected fresh funds to keep a majority stake in VBAG. The shake-up curtailed the roles of other shareholders DZ Bank, Ergo and Raiffeisen Zentralbank.

New OVAG leadership installed after the shakeup faces a daunting task to get the lender back on its feet as the flagship for the network of five dozen regional banks bound by a mutual liability pact. ($1 = 0.8001 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Cowell)