FRANKFURT, May 21 Partially state-owned Austrian lender Volksbanken AG swung to a first-quarter loss, with its drastic European Union-mandated restructuring weighing heavily on the balance sheet.

Austria took a 43 percent stake in the bank last year as part of a rescue that cost taxpayers more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.

The restructuring plan, requiring Volksbanken to wind down or sell more 10 billion euros of non-core operations, helped to send the bank to a first-quarter net loss of 21.3 million euros, compared with a 22.2 million euro profit a year earlier.

Volksbanken said the divestments "will have a negative effect on results, due in large part to the difficult economic environment and resulting haircuts on the run-down portfolio", adding that it still expects to post a net loss for 2013.

Total assets stood at 25.8 billion euros at the end of March, down 6.7 percent from the end of December. Volksbanken shrank its balance sheet by nearly a third in 2012 by selling assets including its eastern Europe arm VBI.

Volksbanken still needs to sell its 51 percent stake in its deconsolidated Romanian banking business - which it has entirely written down - by the end of 2015, as well as its 50 percent stake in VB Leasing International by the end of 2014.

The Romanian business posted a small profit in the first quarter because of a one-off drop in the cost of credit risk, Volksbanken said, but is expected to remain in the red for the full year because of deteriorating Romanian real estate prices.

Volksbanken said that the international leasing business has performed well by comparison, keeping new business stable in the first quarter, though it did not provide quarterly results. ($1 = 0.7778 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh and David Goodman)