ALPBACH, Austria Aug 29 Partially state-owned
Austrian lender Volksbanken AG swung to an 87
million euro ($116 million) first-half loss as it carried out a
drastic European Union-mandated restructuring process, it said
on Thursday.
But its tier 1 capital ratio rose to 11.4 percent at the end
of the first half from 10.9 percent at the end of 2012 and its
capital buffer improved slightly as a result of the downsizing
process, it said.
"The massive deleveraging process will continue to affect
results, it is therefore to be expected that VBAG Groups
results for the full year 2013 will be negative," it added.
Austria took a 43 percent stake in the bank last year as
part of a rescue that cost taxpayers more than 1 billion euros
in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.
($1 = 0.7496 euros)
