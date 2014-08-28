ALPBACH, Austria Aug 28 Part-nationalised
Austrian lender Volksbanken AG's first-half group
loss widened to 203 million euros ($268 million) from 68 million
euros a year earlier as it pumped money into the Romania
business it has to sell under an EU-mandated restructuring
programme, it said on Thursday.
Volksbanken, one of six Austrian banks to come under direct
supervision of the European Central Bank in November, said it
expected the assocation comprising it and its regional bank
shareholders to meet minimum regulatory ratios at year's end.
But it saw a potential equity shortfall by 2017, it said,
adding it was taking steps to strengthen its capital and
reiterating it aimed to avoid seeking more Austrian state aid.
(1 US dollar = 0.7569 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)