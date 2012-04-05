BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
VIENNA, April 5 Ailing Austrian lender Volksbanken AG, in which the state is about to take a large minority stake, lost 1.35 billion euros ($1.8 billion) last year, it said on Thursday.
It blamed "the intensifying sovereign debt crisis and the resulting revaluation of participations as well as the developments in Romania and Hungary" for the loss, which on a group level totalled 959 million euros. ($1=0.7623 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* H1 consol net profit after tax EGP 131.2 million versus EGP 13.4 million year ago