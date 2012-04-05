VIENNA, April 5 Ailing Austrian lender Volksbanken AG, in which the state is about to take a large minority stake, lost 1.35 billion euros ($1.8 billion) last year, it said on Thursday.

It blamed "the intensifying sovereign debt crisis and the resulting revaluation of participations as well as the developments in Romania and Hungary" for the loss, which on a group level totalled 959 million euros. ($1=0.7623 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)