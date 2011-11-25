VIENNA Nov 25 Oesterreichische
Volksbanken AG, the Austrian bank that failed this
year's European stress test, will have a wider 2011 loss than
forecast last month, it said on Friday.
It posted a group nine-month loss of 689 million euros
($917.9 million) but said its capital ratios would still exceed
regulatory requirements by the end of the year.
"It will be a challenge for VBAG should it be obligated to
achieve the temporary capital cushion of 9 percent by June
2012," it said. Its own internal calculation of ratios according
to EBA methodology show a core capital ratio of 5.5 percent, it
said, referring to the European Banking Authority.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Sylvia Westall)