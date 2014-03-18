BUCHAREST, March 18 Volksbank Romania will
offload non-performing loans with a total nominal value of 490
million euros ($682.42 million), the bank's President Benoit
Catel said in an email to Reuters, selling at an undisclosed
discount.
"This transaction further de-risks the business, and results
in a cumulative 93 percent reduction of our real estate
non-performing loan portfolio," Catel said.
"We continue in parallel to focus on growing the profitable
core of our business. Currently, we are in advanced negotiations
with a group of investors. Their name will be communicated after
signing, although closing may take few months."
He said that following the transaction, Volksbank's NPL
ratio will drop to 7.3 percent, "three times below the average
level for the banking system."
($1 = 0.7180 euros)
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams)