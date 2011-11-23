VIENNA Nov 23 Russia's Sberbank is seeking to push down the price it will pay to buy Oesterreichische Volksbank's eastern European arm VBI, an Austrian newspaper reported, citing unnamed banking sources.

Sberbank in September clinched a deal to acquire Volksbanken International (VBI) for 585 million euros ($790 million) plus up to 60 million euros more if certain targets were hit, but now wants to pay around 500 million euros, Der Standard reported.

It said VBI's results have lagged plans as its units struggle with tough business conditions, especially in Hungary.

Volksbanken and Sberbank declined to comment on the report.

Loss-making Volksbanken, which failed this year's European Union bank stress tests, has been counting on asset sales to help boost its balance sheet. It also plans to form a mutual liability association with its main regional bank shareholders.

The plan -- modeled on Dutch lending cooperative Rabobank -- would let Volksbanken consolidate the regional banks' capital while keeping them separate entities, allowing it to avoid needing more Austrian state aid.

