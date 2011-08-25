In glitzy Singapore, hotels' success recipe is being average
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Liesbeth Foesters travels for business around the world, but none of her hotel rooms was smaller than the one she got in Singapore. Her company has a tight budget.
VIENNA Aug 25 Austrian financial watchdog FMA said it had not changed its view of Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI after the lender barely eked out a first-half profit, adding it expected the bank to continue to implement steps to bolster its capital base.
This included the planned sale of its VBI eastern European arm to Russia's Sberbank , FMA co-head Helmut Ettl told reporters on Thursday. "We expect that it will come to a result here in the days ahead," he added.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Liesbeth Foesters travels for business around the world, but none of her hotel rooms was smaller than the one she got in Singapore. Her company has a tight budget.
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announcement, despite signals from Congress that the timeline for tax reform is slipping. IMMIGRATION A U.S. appeals court in San Francisco says it will rule by the end of business on Thursday regarding
* HHV Portfolio was flat in January recording a performance of 0.2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: