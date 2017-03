Oct 3 Volksbank Voralberg E Gen

* Says management announces that it intends to completely write off existing Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG stake of 3.4 million euros

* Says expects to achieve positive operating profit and after write-offs also positive net profit in individual financial statement for 2014

* Says from today's perspective, divident payment for Volksbank Voralberg participation certificate cannot be foreseen