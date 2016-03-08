* Allianz suit represents first action by major German
institution
* Case to be launched this month -source
* AGI says weighing lawsuit
(Adds AGI comment, context on other lawsuits)
By Jonathan Gould and Kathrin Jones
FRANKFURT, March 8 German insurer Allianz
plans to sue Volkswagen in the coming
weeks to seek compensation for a severe drop in the car maker's
share price stemming from the "Dieselgate" emissions scandal, a
source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
The planned lawsuit by Allianz Global Investors (AGI)
represents the first such action by a major German institution
against the national carmaking icon, which is still reeling from
the biggest corporate scandal in its history.
"It will happen within this month," the person said.
AGI said in a statement on Tuesday it had not filed an
action against VW to date but was weighing a suit.
"As asset manager it is our fiduciary obligation to evaluate
potential claims against capital market participants and, if
necessary, follow through in the best interest of our
investors," it said. "A potential compensation would be for the
benefit of the funds."
Volkswagen already faces a number of lawsuits resulting from
the diesel emissions cheating scandal that affected about 11
million cars globally. Other German fund managers are also
weighing legal action.
California State Teachers' Retirement System announced last
week it planned to participate in a German suit against
Volkswagen.
Volkswagen declined to comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Kathrin Jones, Alexander Huebner
and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)