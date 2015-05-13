FRANKFURT May 13 Volkswagen said its passenger car brand sales fell 4.8 percent to 496.100 cars in April and 2.2 percent over the first four months of the year to 1.98 million cars as a drop in Russia and South America outweighed gains in Europe.

European sales rose 2.5 percent in January-April while sales in its home market of Germany rose 7.6 percent. Russian sales fell 47 percent and South American sales fell 19.4 percent.

In China, the world's biggest cars market, sales slid 2.4 percent to 899,400 units. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)