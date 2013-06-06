FRANKFURT, June 6 Volkswagen AG's luxury unit Audi said vehicle sales rose 6.4 percent in May to 137,200 cars, thanks to growth in Asia and the United States.

Sales of passenger cars in the United States rose 15 percent in May, while in China sales increased 16 percent.

Sales for the first five months of 2013 increased 6.7 percent to 640,200 cars, Audi said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)