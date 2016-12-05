UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Dec 5 Audi has extended employment guarantees for its 61,000 workers in Germany until 2020, the carmaker said on Monday, even as it grapples with the fallout from its emissions scandal.
Audi's top management will try to negotiate a comprehensive deal with labour leaders that may extend job guarantees even further into the next decade, the Volkswagen -owned brand said.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by Emma Thomasson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources