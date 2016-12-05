BERLIN Dec 5 Audi has extended employment guarantees for its 61,000 workers in Germany until 2020, the carmaker said on Monday, even as it grapples with the fallout from its emissions scandal.

Audi's top management will try to negotiate a comprehensive deal with labour leaders that may extend job guarantees even further into the next decade, the Volkswagen -owned brand said.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by Emma Thomasson)