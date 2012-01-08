FRANKFURT Jan 8 Volkswagen's
premium car brand Audi is mulling sites for its own
North American manufacturing plant beyond the new VW plant in
Chattanooga, Tennessee, Audi's chief executive told a German
newspaper.
"I am certain that the Chattanooga plant will see good
capacity utilisation even without Audi," Rupert Stadler told
Handelsblatt newspaper in an article released in advance of
publication on Monday.
Audi plans to grow substantially in North America and
building its own production facility is part of that strategy,
Stadler told the paper ahead of the opening of the Detroit auto
show.
"It is not a question of if, but only of when," he said.
Audi has said an assembly plant would be warranted once U.S.
sales reach about 150,000. The company sold 117,561 vehicles
there last year, a near 16 percent rise compared with 2010.
Stadler told Reuters in an interview last month that while
making use of the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga would require
somewhat less investment, cars exported from the United States
would attract high customs duties.
Mexico also offered advantages as a manufacturing location
due to its labour flexibility and lower wages, he told Reuters.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould. Editing by Jane Merriman)