UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Dec 28 Volkswagen's flagship Audi division announced more cautious spending plans for 2016 on Monday, after its parent Volkswagen was hit by a scandal over rigged emissions tests.
Audi, which generated a higher operating profit than its parent in the first nine months of 2015, said it would invest more than 3 billion euros ($3.29 billion) on plants and equipment in 2016.
Under its previous budget drawn up a year ago, Audi announced investments of 17 billion euros over the 2015-19 period, or an annual average of 3.4 billion euros.
It did not publish a comparable five-year spending plan on Monday. ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Joern Poltz; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources