* Audi to start construction of new plant in mid-2013

* Production of Q5 SUV at new plant to start in 2016

* Plant to strengthen Volkswagen's operations in Puebla

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Audi picked San Jose Chiapa as the site for its new plant for sport utility vehicles in Mexico, ta king advantage of parent Volkswagen's suppliers in the region, a s the luxury marque seeks to boost its presence in the United States.

Audi said earlier this year it planned to build a factory in Mexico - its first in the Americas - in a step designed to take advantage of low labour costs and an exemption from import duties in some regions there to help it reach its target of selling 1 million cars in the U.S. by 2018.

The new plant in Puebla announced by Audi on Tuesday will strengthen VW's operations in the central Mexican state, where Europe's biggest carmaker already makes the Jetta compact sedan, its best-selling U.S. model, and the new Beetle.

The move will also bring VW closer to rivalling Nissan < 7201.T> in volume in Mexico and help its premium car brand Audi ca tch up with BMW and Mercedes in the United States. The two German competitors have had production footprints in the world's No.2 auto market since the 1990s and each sell about twice as many cars there as Audi.

Ramping up regional production and purchasing may also help VW to reduce its exposure to unfavourable currency fluctuations which have long weighed on the carmaker's results in the United States, where it aims to return to profit next year.

Audi said on Tuesday it picked the location for the factory - on which it plans to spend less than $2 billion - based on good transport connections and its vicinity to universities and technical schools.

VW also started building a second Mexican factory in Silao in 2011 to produce 330,000 engines per year to furnish regional vehicle production. A VW factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee to make U.S.-style versions of the Passat mid-sized sedan was opened last year.

A member of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Mexico has favourable wage costs and is exempt from import duties. It also has a free trade deal with the European Union.

Mexican auto production and exports rose in July from the same month a year earlier, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said in its latest report, in a positive sign for the country's economy.

Almost 68 percent of the vehicles exported went to the United States, Mexico's main trading partner, compared to 64 percent in July last year.

Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW has said it expects production at its Mexican facilities to rise 20 percent this year to 615,000 vehicles from 2011, compared with expected Mexican economic growth of at least 3.5 percent.

VW, which has pledged to become the world's biggest auto manufacturer no later than 2018, has a goal of boosting group vehicle sales in the United States, the world's second largest car market, to 1 million by 2018, with 200,000 units from Audi.

Construction work on Audi's new factory should start in mid-2013, and the factory will produce as many as 150,000 Q5 sport utility vehicles from 2016, Audi said.