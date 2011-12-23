* VW, works council agree deactivate e-mails at night
* Response has been very positive -paper
FRANKFURT Dec 23 Volkswagen
has agreed to grant workers in Germany a rest from e-mails
relentlessly filling the inboxes of their Blackberry devices out
of hours.
Europe's biggest carmaker and the body that represents its
workers have agreed to have the e-mail function deactivated at
night, a spokesman for the company said, confirming an earlier
report in a German newspaper.
Workers will only receive e-mails from half an hour before
the start of flex-time working hours until half an hour after
they end, but will still be able to receive and make phone
calls.
Daily Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung this week cited works
council member Heinz-Joachim Thust as saying that 1,154
pay-scale employees at Volkswagen's six plants in Germany have a
smartphone device furnished by the company.
The works council sought to counter any expectation that
employees should be reachable all the times, thanks to their
indispensable "CrackBerry" gadgets, which could heighten the
risk of burnout, a psychological syndrome that some studies have
said causes almost 10 million sick days a year in Germany.
So far, the response to the decision to deactivate e-mails
at night has been very positive, VW's Thust told Wolfsburger
Allgemeine Zeitung.
The move comes two months after millions of customers of the
Blackberry -- made by Research in Motion --
were frustrated by a three-day global service disruption,
showing how much many rely on continuous, reliable e-mail and
instant messenger service.
Volkswagen, which has about 400,000 employees worldwide,
aims to overtake Japan's Toyota as the world's biggest
carmaker by 2018 by selling 10 million vehicles per year.
The group logged 7.51 million deliveries for the first 11
months of this year, after a 15 percent gain in November.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)