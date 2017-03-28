BERLIN, March 28 Volkswagen's supervisory board has recommended shareholders to discharge the carmaker's top management and the supervisory panel from liability for actions taken last year.

"The supervisory board is expressing its faith in the entire top management to continue to promote the comprehensive reorientation of the group," VW said on Tuesday.

The carmaker said the recommendation to clear top executives from responsibility for actions does not imply waiving possible compensation claims against members of management.

U.S. law firm Jones Day and fellow law firm Gleiss Lutz have been investigating the carmaker's diesel emissions test-cheating scandal. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Michael Nienaber)