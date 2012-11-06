UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI Nov 6 Volkswagen Finance Private Ltd, a unit of Volkswagen AG, plans to raise 3 billion rupees ($54.99 million)through dual tranche bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.
The financing arm of the German automaker will issue two-year bonds at 9.55 percent and three-year bonds at 9.65 percent, said the source.
HSBC India is the sole arranger to the deal.
Volkswagen Finance provides financing and insurance services to customers of the auto maker in India. ($1 = 54.5550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources