LONDON, Sept 22 (IFR) - Volkswagen's bonds tanked again on Tuesday, with subordinated paper once again leading the way down on heavy volumes.

VW's most recent hybrid deals lost up to six more points after falling a similar amount on Monday. A perpetual callable 2030 issue was bid on Tradeweb around 77 in cash price terms late Tuesday morning, having closed last week just inside 90.

Bond and CDS trading volumes spiked on Monday after US authorities said the company could face up to $18bn in fines. Four of the top five traded corporate bonds were VW hybrid issues, according to MarketAxess Axess All data.

"VW is the biggest issuer of corporate hybrids so a lot of investors have very large holdings. Some have been trying to lighten up on their holdings; others, both real money and hedge funds, are taking a view and getting involved," said a senior credit trader at a US bank.

VW's bonds rallied briefly on Monday after the initial sell-off, but the subsequent price action shows there is more volatility in store.

One hedge fund manager said the market is anticipating German retail funds - which hold the majority of some VW sub deals - to begin exiting their positions. While such a sell-off may eventually draw in buyers, the extent of the scandal for now remains unknown.

"In the meantime, we would prefer to take a short position due to the uncertain\contingent liability," said Louis Gargour, CIO and managing partner at asset manager LNG Capital.

The market is still accessing how big the costs will be for Europe's largest automaker after the US Environmental Protection Agency said it had designed software for diesel models in its core VW brand and luxury division Audi to deceive regulators measuring toxic emissions.

IDIOSYNCRATIC RISK

VW is a regular funder in the capital markets, issuing 8.25bn of euro-denominated bonds so far this year.

But investors and bankers alike are questioning how much the company's funding costs will be repriced in its next visit to market.

"The company and its balance sheet are strong enough to absorb the news and it won't be locked out of the market for long. Investors have very short memories for the right price," one syndicate official said.

The prospect of VW returning to the primary arena may even effect how its existing bonds trade.

"Do we need to jump into secondaries if we know they'll soon be issuing senior debt at cheap levels?" the investor said. "Probably not." (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)