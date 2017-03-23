UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Demand for Volkswagen's first euro unsecured bond issue since the emissions cheating scandal has passed €22bn and the issuer is expected to print more than €7.5bn across four tranches, according to a lead.
The automaker has set final spread for a March 2019 floating rate note at 30bp over three month Euribor. The note was initially marketed for a €1bn+ size at 45bp area over three month Euribor.
Volkswagen has set the final spread for a March 2021 tranche at 45bp over mid-swaps, after marketing a €1bn+ bond at 60bp area over mid-swaps.
The final spread for an October 2023 tranche is 80bp over mid-swaps, 15bp tighter than the initial level of plus 95bp area for a €1bn+ trade.
The issuer has set the final spread for a March 2027 tranche at 115bp over mid-swaps, after marketing a €1bn+ transaction at 130bp area over mid-swaps.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Mizuho, Societe Generale and UniCredit are lead managers.
Books will go subject at 11.45. The expected issue ratings are A3 from Moody's and BBB+ from S&P (both with negative outlooks). (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources