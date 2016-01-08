LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - Volkswagen could be poised to return to the international capital markets in the coming weeks - just four months after its diesel emissions scandal broke and left investors nursing huge mark-to-market losses on their bond holdings.

"We expect to see VW in the not too distant future  and we could even see something as soon as January," one DCM syndicate official said.

While that bullish view is not shared by all, investors say bankers have begun, tentatively, to sound out them out about a potential deal.

"I was contacted by a syndicate on Wednesday, and although he never said anything was mandated, he asked me what I'd be prepared to pay for a new VW bond," one investor said.

Issues around how best to regain market access - and at what cost - are the most pressing concerns for the German automaker.

Volkswagen was all but shut out of the market after it admitted cheating US diesel emissions tests.

Volkswagen was Europe's biggest corporate issuer - it has some 74.2bn of bonds outstanding. But its senior spreads widened by 100bp after the scandal broke in September, and while some of those losses had been recovered during December, bonds were hit again on Tuesday after the US Justice Department announced a civil lawsuit. Its benchmark 2% March 2021s were this week bid at mid-swaps plus 160bp, from plus 63bp before the scandal hit, according to Tradeweb data.

The Justice Department lawsuit makes a claim of US$48bn for breaches environmental laws, although analysts believe any payments will be substantially lower. In September, US regulators initially said Europe's biggest carmaker could face fines in excess of US$18bn.

Its credit ratings took a battering as a result. Formerly rated Aa3/A/A by Moody's, S&P and Fitch, its ratings now stand at A3/BBB+/BBB+ - all with negative outlooks.

SLAM DUNK?

Despite news of the suit, bankers think the company is now better able to judge its potential liabilities. At the height of the uproar, bankers even doubted whether Volkswagen could write a credible bond prospectus due to its unquantifiable damages.

"They may hold investor meetings. There's a chance they could whack a huge premium on the deal and go straight to the screens. It could even be a slam dunk," the banker said.

STOP-GAP

Volkswagen signed a 20bn bridge loan in early December to help meet its costs and upcoming fines, but this is stop-gap financing for a company that typically relies heavily on the global debt markets for its funding needs. Even after being shut out of unsecured markets in the fourth quarter, it issued 23.8bn-equivalent in bonds in 2015 - 8.25bn of which was euro-denominated, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

However, market players said Volkswagen is still fairly well capitalised, and arguably had more liquidity before the scandal broke than it was used to holding.

"VW normally likes to sit on around 15bn of liquidity but it had around double this in September so they had a buffer when the scandal broke," another investor said.

Still, with 1bn of debt coming due by February, he argued that VW would need to start refinancing soon, as well as pre-funding upcoming fines.

"They can't leave it too long," he said.

JUMBO

Another investor said any new issuance would have to be priced with a 50bp-75bp premium, to gain traction. He expected a jumbo deal, perhaps as big as 5bn in total.

"To make its comeback attractive it has to issue a very decent size. A 1bn deal isn't going to touch the sides as VW has constant funding needs. They are already four months behind financing and there's around 10bn of bond refinancing for them to do this year," another investor said.

"VW needs to suck up the costs and face the music. It needs the bond market and the best way to tackle this is to accept the price they have to pay and make a decisive decision to comeback before headlines skew investors' outlook further," another syndicate official said. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Alex Chambers, Sudip Roy and Matthew Davies)