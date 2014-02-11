FRANKFURT Feb 11 Germany's Volkswagen increased sales at its core passenger-car brand by 4.8 percent to 515,700 autos in January, as sales regained momentum in Europe, the company said on Tuesday.

"For the first time in its history Volkswagen Passenger Cars has started the year with deliveries in excess of half a million," VW sales chief Christian Klingler said in a statement.

The figure compares with 491,900 in January last year.

VW said that its sales in Europe grew by 7.9 percent last month, outpacing a 3 percent rise in the overall market.

Sales in Western Europe rose 9.1 percent, with sales in Germany alone rising 8.8 percent, the company said.

Sales in the Asia-Pacific region rose by 13.7 percent, with China sales up by 13.9 percent to 267,800 vehicles, while sales in the United States fell 19.0 percent to 23,500 vehicles in January. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)