RPT-UK union says Ford confirms plan to axe 1,100 jobs in Wales
LONDON, March 1 British trade union GMB said on Wednesday that company bosses from Ford had confirmed plans to cut 1,100 jobs at its engine plant in Wales.
SAO PAULO Oct 3 German automaker Volkswagen AG plans to invest 520 million reais ($235.9 million) to begin assembly of its newest Golf model in Brazil, CEO Thomas Schmall said on Thursday.
The new Golf factory in the southern state of Parana will raise Volkswagen's auto production capacity in Brazil by 20 percent to 1,000 vehicles per day, Schmall said after meeting Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia.
He said construction had already started and production should begin in two years.
Volkswagen's announcement comes two days after fellow German carmaker Daimler said it would invest $230 million to build a factory to manufacture Mercedes-Benz C-Class and GLA cars.
With 3.8 million vehicles sold last year, Brazil is the world's fourth-largest car market after China, the United States and Japan. Its premium segment is fledgling in size, however, and represents only around 1 percent of sales, in part due to heavy tariffs levied on imports.
* Dow hits 21K for first time, dollar index hits seven-week high
TORONTO, March 1 Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday that management had restarted production at its zinc processing plant in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec and was ramping up output as a strike that started Feb. 12 continues.