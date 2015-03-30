(Adds VW statement, sales data)
SAO PAULO, March 30 Volkswagen AG
has furloughed 4,200 workers at its second largest factory in
Brazil for three weeks, a local union said on Monday, as
disappearing demand forces carmakers in the country to manage
excess capacity.
A representative of the metalworkers union of Taubate, about
90 miles (150 kilometers) northeast of Sao Paulo, said the move
had stopped production at the plant, which made the top-selling
Gol hatchback, the Voyage sedan and the Up city car.
VW representatives declined to comment on the situation at
the factory, but issued a brief statement saying "Volkswagen has
made use of flexible methods to adjust production volume to the
demands of the market."
As exports to Argentina have plunged and demand in Brazil
hits its worst downturn in over a decade, VW is cutting a shift
at the Taubate plant and sending workers home for three weeks as
part of the transition, according to the union official.
Just over a year ago, VW announced an investment of 1.2
billion reais ($370 million) at the plant to produce the Up, but
the new model has struggled to catch on in a weak market.
The Up was the ninth most sold car in Brazil in January and
February, selling at about half the pace of Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles' market-leading Palio. Volkswagen's weak
start to the year has seen it slip into third place in Brazil by
sales, behind Fiat and now General Motors Co.
"If the Up were selling well, Volkswagen would be suffering
a little less. It would dampen the critical situation for the
industry this year," said automotive market analyst Raphael
Galante of Oikonomia Consultants.
VW is one of many automakers working to cut costs in Brazil,
where sales and output are down over 20 percent in the first two
months of 2015. Jobs in the auto industry have fallen 8 percent
in the 12 months through February.
Workers at a Mercedes-Benz truck factory outside of Sao
Paulo voted on Wednesday to stop work for 24 hours in a protest
over 244 colleagues who were fired by the heavy truck unit
Germany's Daimler AG.
Last week, Ford Motor Co struck a deal with workers at
a nearby factory to open a voluntary buyout program aimed at
reducing the 400 to 600 excess workers at the plant, in the
company's estimates, according to a local union spokeswoman.
VW's efforts to cut jobs at another plant near Sao Paulo in
January triggered a 10-day strike, forcing the company to
reverse layoffs of 800 workers and negotiate a new labor deal
through 2019.
($1 = 3.26 reais)
