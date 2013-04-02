DETROIT, April 2 Volkswagen AG AMerica CEO Jonathan Browning on conference call: * America CEO Browning says saw stronger sales in second half of March in US * America CEO Browning says sees 2013 us industry sales at 15.1 million

vehicles * Vw America CEO Browning says there were encouraging signs in second half of

March in US market * Vw America CEO Browning says looking at range for full-year us industry sales

of 15.1 million to 15.5 million, but not ready to raise forecast until after

second quarter * Vw America CEO Browning says it isn't a steady pace in US auto market, sales

runs faster and slower at different points and in different Regions