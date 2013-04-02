UPDATE 3-Canada's banks, insurers set up small business fund
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comment from RBC CEO, business group)
DETROIT, April 2 Volkswagen AG AMerica CEO Jonathan Browning on conference call: * America CEO Browning says saw stronger sales in second half of March in US * America CEO Browning says sees 2013 us industry sales at 15.1 million
vehicles * Vw America CEO Browning says there were encouraging signs in second half of
March in US market * Vw America CEO Browning says looking at range for full-year us industry sales
of 15.1 million to 15.5 million, but not ready to raise forecast until after
second quarter * Vw America CEO Browning says it isn't a steady pace in US auto market, sales
runs faster and slower at different points and in different Regions
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comment from RBC CEO, business group)
March 9 Invesco PowerShares, a unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd, named Nima Pouyan to head its business in Switzerland and Ashkan Daghestani as its business development director in the UK.
NEW YORK, March 9 Facing a Justice Department suit claiming it misrepresented the quality of loans underlying tens of billions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities sold between 2005 and 2007, Barclays claimed this week that the government’s suit is based on an overly expansive interpretation of a 1989 law intended to protect U.S. banks from self-dealing insiders.