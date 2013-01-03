DETROIT Jan 3 Volkswagen AG America CEO Jonathan browning on conference call: * America CEO says taking "cautious" view of US market development in 2013 * America CEO says would have been Nice if all open questions in fiscal cliff

talks were addressed * America CEO says sees us sales in 2013 at around 15 million vehicles * America CEO says doesn't expect to see same level of growth in 2013 for vw

brand as the 35 percent growth in 2012, but growth will be faster than

industry rate