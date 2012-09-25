BERLIN, Sept 25 Shares of Volkswagen dropped on Tuesday after the German carmaker said that business conditions have become tougher amid declining auto markets.

The business environment has become "significantly more difficult and tougher," the company said in a statement, citing Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn as telling a staff gathering at the group's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Preferred shares of Europe's biggest carmaker extended losses and were down 3.2 percent at 1154 GMT, trading at 149.50 euros. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)