* VW suppliers stop deliveries after contracts cancelled
* CarTrim and ES Automobilguss seek compensation
* Supplier dispute has led to shortened working hours
(Adds detail, context)
FRANKFURT, Aug 19 Two Volkswagen
suppliers accused the German carmaker on Friday of cancelling
contracts without explanation or offering compensation,
prompting them to stop deliveries.
CarTrim, which makes seats, and ES Automobilguss, which
makes cast iron parts needed to make gearboxes, are seeking
compensation after saying they faced lost revenues running into
tens of millions of euros.
Volkswagen is to cut working hours for more than 10,000
staff at its Wolfsburg headquarters and reduce output at two
more German sites, a source told Reuters on Thursday, as the
carmaker faces supply problems caused by a parts maker not
keeping to delivery commitments.
"Because Volkswagen declined to offer compensation, CarTrim
and ES Automobilguss were forced to stop deliveries," the German
companies said in a statement issued through parent company
Prevent DEV GmbH.
Prevent said it was only those divisions that had a dispute
with VW and that it hoped to prevent a further escalation of
hostilities. Volkswagen was not immediately available for
comment on the suppliers' accusations.
The carmaker asked a German court on Friday to force Car
Trim to resume deliveries or have its executives risk being
jailed, the latest step in an escalating row that has also
forced its factory in the German town of Emden to reduce working
hours.
A shortage of gearbox parts is also affecting production in
Kassel, another German plant, where over 16,000 workers produce
gearboxes, auto parts and electric engines, a VW spokesman said,
adding the company is looking at flexible hours at that factory
too.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Edward Taylor, additional
reporting by Joern Poltz; Editing by Jonathan Gould/Keith Weir)