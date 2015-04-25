FRANKFURT, April 25 KVolkswagen's
supervisory board Chairman Ferdinand Piech unexpectely resigned
on Saturday in the wake of a leadership crisis he kicked off
earlier this month by saying he had "distanced" himself from
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.
Volkswagen said in a statement that Piech had resigned from
his position as Chairman as well as member of the supervisory
board and any other mandates within the Volkswagen group with
immediate effect.
Deputy Chairman Berthold Huber will temporarily assume
leadership of the board until the election of a new chairman,
the commpany said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins)