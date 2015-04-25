FRANKFURT, April 25 KVolkswagen's supervisory board Chairman Ferdinand Piech unexpectely resigned on Saturday in the wake of a leadership crisis he kicked off earlier this month by saying he had "distanced" himself from Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.

Volkswagen said in a statement that Piech had resigned from his position as Chairman as well as member of the supervisory board and any other mandates within the Volkswagen group with immediate effect.

Deputy Chairman Berthold Huber will temporarily assume leadership of the board until the election of a new chairman, the commpany said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins)