WOLFSBURG, March 12 Volkswagen
Chief Executive Officer Martin Winterkorn's pay nearly doubled
last year as Europe's biggest car maker posted record profits
and deliveries.
Winterkorn earned 17.5 million euros ($23 million) in fixed
salary, bonuses and profit incentives, compared with 9.3 million
euros a year earlier, the car maker said on Monday in its annual
report. That's more than any other chief executive among
Germany's top 30 companies listed on the DAX index.
Chief Financial Officer Hans Dieter Poetsch is the second
best paid executive on VW's eight-member management board,
earning 8.1 million euros last year, up from 4.2 million euros
in 2010. The management board's total compensation surged 92.4
percent to 70.6 million euros.
VW's full-year net profit more than doubled to 15.4 billion
euros from 6.8 billion euros, reflecting gains in the valuation
of VW's share options on German sports-car maker Porsche SE
. The manufacturer sold a record 8.3 million vehicles
in 2011, a 15 percent gain on the previous year.
($1=0.7622 euros)
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)