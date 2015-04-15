BERLIN/STUTTGART, April 15 The family that controls Volkswagen will meet over the coming days to discuss a leadership crisis at Europe's biggest carmaker sparked by Chairman Ferdinand Piech's criticism of CEO Martin Winterkorn, company sources told Reuters.

Piech, 77, will meet cousin Wolfgang Porsche and other family members, the sources said, to discuss the rift his comments have opened between their branches of VW's controlling clan. A full board meeting is likely to follow.

