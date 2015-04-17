* Top VW panel backs CEO in clash with chairman
* Row comes as carmaker cuts costs to boost profit
* Analysts say too early to write off Piech
(Adds analyst comments, share price comparison and background)
By Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz
BERLIN/HAMBURG, April 17 Volkswagen CEO Martin
Winterkorn has survived a challenge from powerful chairman
Ferdinand Piech, but their row remains a distraction for the
carmaker as it struggles to boost profits and revamp its ailing
U.S. business.
Piech, the 78-year-old patriarch of the family that founded
Volkswagen, triggered a showdown with Winterkorn last week by
criticising him in a magazine article.
But at a meeting of senior supervisory board members on
Thursday in response to the crisis, Piech was isolated, with all
other members on the six-seat panel backing Winterkorn, sources
told Reuters.
The committee issued a statement on Friday giving Winterkorn
its "full support" and announcing that it would propose
extending his contract beyond its December 2016 expiry date at a
board meeting early next year.
It looked like an outright defeat for Piech, however
analysts said it was too early to write him off or declare an
end to the dispute.
Less than a decade ago, Winterkorn's predecessor Bernd
Pischetsrieder was pushed out by Piech half a year after his
contract was extended.
"No one who has dealt with Piech should rush to say that he
has lost," said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, head of the Center of
Automotive Research at the University of Duisburg-Essen.
"Winterkorn has been damaged."
VW shares jumped over 2 percent on the news that Winterkorn
was staying, but soon fell back and were trading 1.2 percent
lower by late afternoon. They have fallen 5 percent since the
row erupted a week ago.
The power struggle has rattled management at a crucial time
for the Wolfsburg-based auto giant, which is debating a new
long-term growth strategy.
LOST PATIENCE
Under Winterkorn's direction, VW has expanded from eight to
twelve brands, more than doubled the number of production plants
to over 100, boosted unit sales by 64 percent and nearly doubled
revenues.
But he has also faced criticism for the company's
underperforming operations in the United States, its failure to
keep pace with rivals like BMW on fuel efficient
technologies and the slowness of its push into budget cars.
Another problem has been declining profitability at the core
VW brand, which has led the 67-year-old Winterkorn to unveil a 5
billion euro cost-cutting programme.
Piech, a canny strategist and demanding manager who declared
in his 2004 autobiography "my desire for harmony is limited",
appears to have lost patience.
Sources told Reuters this week that in recent meetings of
the supervisory board Piech had been vocal in his criticism of
the U.S. operations and the VW brand's profit gap with rivals
such as Toyota.
"VW needs more change to address its significant structural
shortcomings," London-based analyst Arndt Ellinghorst of
advisory firm Evercore ISI said.
Ahead of the Thursday crisis meeting, an Evercore survey of
50 investors showed many believed VW's share price would rise if
both Winterkorn and Piech left, because this would allow the
firm to unlock greater earnings potential.
The support of the company's unions played a crucial role in
helping Winterkorn survive the Piech challenge. The CEO has
included labour representatives in discussions on how to
implement his massive cost-cutting plan.
"We will continue our successful course with Winterkorn,"
said works council chief Bernd Osterloh, who participated in the
Salzburg meeting. "He's the right man in the right place."
But despite the promise of a contract extension, Winterkorn
will be running Volkswagen in the knowledge that Piech, who has
a history of pushing out executives he has fallen out with, has
lost confidence in him.
In addition to Pischetsrieder, Piech also axed Porsche boss
Wendelin Wiedeking in 2009, signalling his fate in public
comments to the press.
"Piech has lost the battle but does this put an end to the
war," asked Ellinghorst. "We suspect Piech won't back down
easily."
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Noah Barkin and Giles
Elgood)